Call for participants in Piano Monster Concert

By Ashley H Pollock

College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is once again looking for piano enthusiasts from all ages and experience to participate in the annual Piano Monster Concert. This year, the concert will be held on November 27 at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theatre.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Chair of the Department of Music at SUU, says, “This event is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels to collaborate and perform in a professional venue with several pianos on stage. It is an event that cannot be seen or heard anywhere else in southern Utah!”

Registration for this event is $5 per person. There will be a charge of $5 to $15 to purchase music (available through Cedar City Music or The Music Store in St. George or online).

Participants will rehearse throughout the fall leading up to the concert. Dress rehearsal will be Monday, Nov. 26. Those interested in performing must register by Oct. 19. Registered participants can play in as many groups as they are interested in with no extra fee. Teachers are welcome to play with any group.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the door. Each performer at the concert will be given two complimentary tickets to the final concert. Tickets for adults will be $6 and for youth will be $3. Admission is free for SUU faculty, staff, and students with a current ID.

For more information, visit www.suu.edu/pva/music/monsterconcert.html.