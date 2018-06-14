Brian Head Resort summer opens Saturday

Brian Head Resort is opening its summer operations on Saturday, June 16. Mountain biking, summer tubing, zip lining, bungee jumping, rock wall climbing, scenic chair lift riding and much more will be offered. Spokesperson Mark Wilder said the resort will have live music, social events and a BBQ on the deck of Giant Steps Lodge, and as recently reported in Iron County Today, bicycle trails have recently been improved. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.