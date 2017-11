Brian Head opening on Friday

Brian Head resort will have a limited opening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday – November 24, 25 and 26. Hours of Operation – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lift Tickets: Adults $38 : Child/Senior $27

Night skiing open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m. Lift Tickets: $20

Limited Terrain – Chair 3 – Runs open – Heavenly Daze, Lower Bear Paw

Chair 6 – Runs open – First Time

Full services open at Navajo and Giant Steps Lodges – food and beverage, rentals, retail, and the Brian Head Learning Center. The Last Chair Saloon will have live music on Saturday, November 25 beginning at 4 p.m. featuring Full Tilt Boogie. Brian Head will be closed Monday through Thursday until further notice.