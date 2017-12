BRIAN HEAD—The resort will open daily from Dec. 15 through the end of the ski season on April 15, 2018. Hours of Operation are weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends and holidays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and night skiing and tubing from 4 to 9 p.m.

Early season snow conditions require skiers to stay on groomed trails. Full services are also open at Navajo and Giant Steps Lodge.