BREAKING: SUU, America First Credit Union agree on arena naming rights

CEDAR CITY–Fans attending Southern Utah University home sporting events will soon notice a significant change to a major venue.

A new, $1.5 Million, 10-year agreement with America First Credit Union will include the naming rights to one of the University’s most prominent facilities, the Centrum Arena, which will be known as the America First Events Center effective immediately.

According to President of SUU Scott L Wyatt, “At SUU we value our partnerships in every industry. This agreement with America First will honor the commitment to their members by being a sound investment. We share deep and abiding human values with America First. Our students and entire community will benefit from this development.”

Funds will be used to support athletics, academic departments which are housed in the event center and student scholarships.

The arena was built in 1985 and is located at the heart of Southern Utah’s campus. The arena features 5,300 seats, two large video boards, a prominent student section and a concourse that leads directly to the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

“This is a really big opportunity for us,” SUU Interim Athletic Director Debbie Corum said in a release. “Putting the America First name on our arena is exciting, since they’re such a reputable company and really fit with us. The agreement gives the company exposure here with its name on one of our premier facilities, and is mutually beneficial for both of us. We truly look forward to our partnership with America First, as we do all of our sponsors.”

AFCU’s CEO John Lund, along with Executive Vice President Rich Syme and Senior Vice President of Marketing/Communications Tammy Gallegos were key in bringing both parties involved together.

“This is an exciting opportunity for America First and our long-standing partnership with Southern Utah University,” said John B. Lund, president and CEO of America First. “The America First Events Center further solidifies our dedication to SUU and the communities of Southern Utah, serving as a hub for athletic and sporting events, university commencements and other entertainment and activities.”

Southern Utah’s athletic programs will compete in more than 40 events in the America First Events Center this season, as the home to the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics teams. The arena is also used for several University events including Freshman Orientation and Commencement. A number of community events, including concerts and many of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games events.