BREAKING: Police apprehend two in Cedar City drug bust

CEDAR CITY—A combined effort from officers with the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Enoch City Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol led to the apprehension of two suspects late Monday morning.

Lt. Del Schlosser from the ICSO said that Roberto Lorenzo-Ruiz, 28, and Manuel Gallardo, 38, were charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and failure to stop at the command of police.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, ICSO Deputy Wade Lee stopped a vehicle for speeding near milepost 60 on I-15. While talking to the driver, Deputy Lee became suspicious of possible drug trafficking. Cedar City Police responded with a K-9 to conduct a sniff of the vehicle. When the driver and passenger exited the vehicle they fled the scene on foot. They crossed the tall deer fence (about 10 foot high) and disappeared into the neighborhood.

A search of the area was conducted by officers from all four agencies, and a citizen alert was put out advising residents about the suspects and the search. After three hours, the search was suspended, but at 9:50 a.m. Monday, the CCPD received a call about a suspicious person near Bicentennial Ballpark in Cedar. Officers responded and located two men matching the description of those who had fled the vehicle on Sunday night. A foot pursuit ensued and the suspects were apprehended.

A search of the vehicle had reviled approximately 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1.6 million.