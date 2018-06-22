BREAKING NEWS: Utah Shakespeare Festival cancels 2018 production of ‘Pearl’s in the House’

CEDAR CITY–The Utah Shakespeare Festival has announced that it has cancelled the 2018 production of “Pearl’s in the House.”

Citing culturally insensitive communications issued by the guest director/creator of “Pearl’s in the House” regarding casting, the Utah Shakespeare Festival issued the following:

“These communications, which were brought to our attention after the fact, were not in harmony with the values and mission of the Festival which includes a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Festival regrets the harm this incident caused a potential member of our company and artists who were planning to work on the show, and any inconveniences it may cause our guests.”

Executive Producer Frank Mack said, “Our 2018 season is thematically based on ideas of the adverse effects of intolerance in our culture. The offensive communications that led us to cancel this production are completely contrary to these values and the artistic objectives we are pursuing this season.”

“It is an unfortunate set of circumstances for all the artists who have put so much work into the process, but our organizational culture and values take precedence always. This was an incredibly difficult decision because of the impact this would have on so many parties; however, continuing the production would not add to our mission and our values but would detract from them,” said artistic Director Brian Vaughn.

As a result of this change, the Festival will be adding performances of An Iliad, which will take place in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater in selected slots that were previously designated for “Pearl’s in the House.” The Festival will be reaching out to guests who have already purchased tickets to Pearl’s in the House to help them with exchanges or refunds.

For more information on the 2018 season of The Utah Shakespeare Festival, please visit bard.org or call 1-800-PLAYTIX