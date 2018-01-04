BREAKING: Emergency phones added to two Iron County locations

By TOM HARALDSEN

Managing Editor

CEDAR CITY—Iron County officials have installed emergency satellite phones at two remote locations in the county, in order to provide communications to the county’s Emergency Services Dispatch Center.

The phones at the Iron County Shooting Range and along SR 14 in Cedar Canyon are at sites where cell phone coverage has not been consistent. The phones will route calls directly to the dispatch center.

“Emergency communication at the Shooting Range and Woods Ranch recreation areas has been a primary concern of the Iron County Outdoor Recreation department,” said Director of Tourism Maria Twitchell in a release. “We are thrilled to have this fantastic resource with our Emergency Management Coordinator, John Higley, who has been instrumental in acquiring the much-needed funding for the emergency phones, as well as supervising their installation. While we hope there is never a need for the phones, it’s an assurance to our citizens that the health and safety for those that recreate at our county parks is our top priority.”

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is very excited about the addition of these satellite phones in these remote locations,” Sheriff Mark Gower said in the release. “This will help all emergency services in Iron County to rapidly respond to emergencies where there is little or no cell phone coverage.”

“The phones are simple to use,” Higley said. “One need only open the call box and follow the 4-step instructions. These are a unique and valuable asset to the County, and we hope that individuals will recognize their value and help us maintain and protect them so if and when they are needed, they can serve members of and visitors to our great community in times of need.”

CAPTION: Emergency phones have been added at the Woods Ranch recreation area, shown here, as well as at the Iron County Shooting Range. Courtesy photo