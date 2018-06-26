BREAKING: Brian Head cancels July 4th fireworks due to Red Flag conditions

BRIAN HEAD– The Brian Head Town Council unanimously accepted the recommendation of the Fire Marshal to cancel the town’s 4th of July fireworks shows which were scheduled for the evenings of June 30 and July 4 due to extreme fire conditions and near record low moisture. All other town celebrations will continue as planned, including live music at Brian Head Resort and an arts and crafts fair in the town center. For more information regarding our

July 4th events, visit www.brianhead.com/summer/events/

In addition to canceling the fireworks show, the town continues to be under fire restrictions which includes a ban on all fireworks and campfires outside of an approved campfire ring with a running source. For further information on current fire restrictions, please visit brianheadtown.utah.gov.