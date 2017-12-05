BREAKING: Amber Alert still in effect for two missing girls

CEDAR CITY — An Amber Alert issued earlier today is still in effect for two young girls missing from Spring City since September. Investigators think they are being held by a religious sect leader.

Four-year-old Hattie Briella Coltharp and her 8-year-old sister Dinah Elizabeth Coltharp, along with two brothers, their father and their grandparents, all from Spring City in Sanpete County, disappeared from the town in September. On Monday, Iron County sheriff’s deputies found all but the two girls in a compound used by their father, John Coltharp, who has reportedly refused to tell police where his daughters are.

Authories are looking for Samuel Warren Shaffer, 34, who may have the girls with him. He is described as being 34, about 5-10 tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen near Lund, Utah, with two women, his two daughters and the two Coltharp girls. Officials did not say when that last sighting occurred.

Shaffer reportedly calls himself Samuel “The Seer,” saying he has prophecies and that he has been many other people throughout time and has been reincarnated.

Dinah is 4-9 tall and weighs 45 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, with gray pants under the dress and hiking boots. Hattie is 2-10, weighs 37 pounds and was last seen wearing blue spandex pants with purple polka dots and a short-sleeved shirt.

Spring City Police Chief Clarke Christensen said Iron County sheriff’s deputies “raided the complex, or compound, recovered the two boys, the two grandparents, but the girls had been taken in the night, and we’re still looking for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the ICSO at 435-867-7550, or call 911.