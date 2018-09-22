Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick presents $5,000 check

CEDAR CITY–Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick presented Isaac Palmer with a $5,000 check on Sept. 10. The money was raised during the dealership’s 12th annual fundraiser, Cool August Nite Car Show. The fundraiser was held Aug. 29 and raised the money for Palmer, to help his family cover medical costs that have escalated through the years, since Isaac was diagnosed. He has Postural Orthostatic Tachyrardia Syndrome or POTS Syndrome. This disease would force him to be lying down all the time. Within the last few months, after much expense, they have found a treatment that mostly overcomes the effects of the syndrome.

“Bradshaw Chevy hosts the same fundraiser every year to raise money for a charity or an individual in need. We have a committee that gets together, and everyone brings ideas of who they want to help and then we choose a recipient and every year it’s either an individual or organization we donate the money to.” Mark Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw, who is the General Manager for Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick, said in past years Bradshaw has raised on the average between $3,000 and $5,000, directing the money toward various causes.

In addition to the donations, there were sponsors from the community who donated prizes and gifts.

The donors this year were:Arctic Circle, Arby’s, Auto Value, Cedar Music store, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cherry Creek Radio, City Muffler, Coca-Cola, Dairy Queen, Forever Summer, Hermies Drive-in, Imperial Window & Door, Jackson’s Dry Cleaners, Jimmy John’s, Jolley’s Ranch Wear, Lin’s, Market Grill, Pastry Pub, Peterson Plumbing, Retro Fitness, Rolling Rubber, Ron’s Sporting Goods, Stitching it up, Tink’s Napa, Wheeler Machinery, World Class Pawn & Jewelry . Bradshaw thanked all the donors and all those that that participated in and supported the event.