Boys and Girls State delegates chosen

The Cedar City American Legion is proud to send this year’s outstanding high school students to Girls State and Boys State. Girls State and Boys State are the foremost programs in the United States today for training young people to be responsible citizens and to understand how a representative democracy government functions. More than ever, we need to train our young people regarding their responsibilities to ensure our country remains free and our government officials are men and women of integrity.

The Cedar City American Legion is grateful to our local sponsors of this training. They are the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cedar City Lions Club, Cedar City Rotary Club, Southern Utah Mortuary, Leavitt Group, Elks Club, Joe and Beverly Burgess, Ron and Jacqueline Lewis, Jane Comp, and Alva and Barbara Matheson.

CAPTION: Pictured are (front) Necia Warby; (2nd row left to right) Claire Allen, Shelby Maxwell; (3rd row left to right) Whitney Larson, Kaylee Hopkins, Dylan Jensen, Kett Einfeldt, Olivia Hendricks; (4th row) Luckaia Strand, Makaty Thorley, Elizabeth Wall, Samantha Nakken, Talbot Weaver; (back row) Britt Dunnell, Ryan Wilson, and Justin Bailey. Participants not in picture are Kennedy Nielsen and Kenna Johnson.