‘Benefit Concert for Zig’ organized for CVHS teacher

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

North Carolina singer and songwriter Jim Avett is taking a short break from his tour to perform at a benefit concert to support the Ziegler family Wednesday Sept 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon View High School.

Jacob Ziegler has taught English and social studies and coached multiple sports at Canyon View High for 13 years. Ziegler was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with a stage four cancerous tumor, called Gliobastoma. Ziegler’s wife, Heather, is currently on a leave of absence from teaching at Canyon View Middle School to care for her husband.

Ziegler, 43, has been part of the Cedar City community for at least 20 years, and he and his wife have had a large influence on countless friends, students and parents. While Gliobastoma is an aggressive, incurable, form of cancer, Ziegler has undergone brain surgery and is in chemotherapy treatment in order to prolong his time with his wife and newborn daughter, Addison.

The benefit concert was organized by friends and community members in the hope of raising funds to help cover the Ziegler’s medical expenses. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $40 for families and all of the proceeds will be received by the Ziegler family. Tickets can be purchased at Canyon View High and Five Buck Pizza.

Jim Avett is from Concord, North Carolina and the father of the Avett Brothers. His performances include country songs, original pieces and stories to introduce his music. Avett and his wife Susie tour the country to share his musical talent.

Avett is driving from San Fancisco to Cedar City to perform at A Concert for Zig, and it is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring music and stories, in addition to supporting a family in need.