Bard to Ballet class offered

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Donald Bradburn began teaching a four-week Community Education course this week titled “Bard to Ballet: A Class in Dance.”

Bradburn made a living dancing in movies, plays and television before becoming a resident of Cedar City. His course will follow William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and analyze the involvement of dance in classical works. Each session will include discussion and review, and the final class will feature a dialogue about dance’s relationship with the play. Participants are encouraged to read the play and familiarize themselves with it.

Bradburn is an emeritus lecturer at the University of California Irvine and a member of the Dance History Scholars and Dance Critics Association. He is also a former west coast editor of Dance Magazine and has danced in more than 40 musicals.

For more information, visit suu.edu/wise, call 435-865-8259 or email bewise@suu.edu.