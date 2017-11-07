Auto accident leaves youth in critical condition

A 15-year-old driver of a four-wheeler was reported in critical condition following an auto accident on Monday evening.

Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Cedar City Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel and Cedar City Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene. Deputies located the accident at approximately 1600 N Lund Hwy. in Cedar City.

Officers said that a male who was wearing a helmet was driving north on Lund Hwy. on a four-wheeler. The area is a designated OHV route. Near the intersection with 1600 North, a vehicle was turning right and the four-wheeler driver attempted to slow down for this vehicle. The driver of the four-wheeler then reportedly lost control of the four-wheeler. The driver was thrown from the four-wheeler. The four-wheeler then struck a pickup truck which was traveling south on Lund Hwy. by an adult male, the only occupant.

When emergency crews arrived, the 15-year-old was partially under the pickup. He was being attended to at that time by the driver of the truck and other passersby. The youth was taken by Gold Cross to a landing zone and then transported by a Life Flight helicopter crew to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, officers said speed does appear to be a factor in the accident. No alcohol or drugs are suspected at this time. No charges have been filed as this case is under investigation.