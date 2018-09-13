Astronomy course offered to community

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

SUU Community Education is offering a fall astronomy workshop in collaboration with Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The Master Astronomer Program is a 40-hour workshop that will allow community members to learn about and develop a greater appreciation for southern Utah’s night skies.

Classes will take place on SUU’s campus, as well as in Kolob Canyon, Cedar Breaks National Monument and at the Ashcroft Observatory. The workshop will provide hands-on experiences like learning how to operate a telescope as well as gaining knowledge of the solar system, celestial motions and dark sky preservation.

To register or see what other courses SUU Community Education is offering this fall, visit suu.edu/wise, email bewise@suu.edu or call 435-865-8259. The SUU Community Education office is located at 136 west University Boulevard, suite #003.