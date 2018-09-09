ASL classes being offered for free

ENOCH—American Sign Language classes are being offered for free this year through the F.A.S.T. (Fun After School Time) at Gateway Academy. All classes begin Sept. 10 and run through May 16, 2019.

ASL I meets Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

ASL II meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

ASL III meets Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The instructor is Larry Laskowski (larrylas@gmail.com). Gateway Academy is located at 210 Thoroughbred Way in Enoch. The phone number is 435-867-5558.