As the Sheep Parade nears, a little herd history

By Dawn Aerts

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–When Chad Reid is asked to talk about Southern Utah’s livestock history, he often reflects on the four years he ‘lambed sheep’ as a young college student at Southern Utah University.

Back then Reid earned a bachelors’ degree in biology and agriculture and later, a Master of Science degree in genetics at the University of Nevada, Reno. But it was growing up in Murray, Utah, and the farmers he knew then, who inspired him with their liking for hard work — and led him to a career in agriculture.

Reid, a professor with Utah State University Extension is also an avid historian, and part-time mechanic, who teaches Wildlife Ecology and Management at SUU.

According to Reid, it was the livestock ranchers and farmers he knew growing up–people like Ned Nebeker and Vaughn Erekson–and one of his Dad’s friends, Ken Girshberger, who became the ‘hero’s’ to Reid. “They were very honest and knowledgeable people who ran farms, managed their herds well, and took care of their family – and they all inspired me.”

With a personal interest in Utah’s pioneer legacy, Reid likes to tell the story of Cedar City’s settlement in 1851, their livestock production and the many homesteads that sprung up on the mountains in the 1860s into the 1890s. “Dairy cows were the first mountain stock here, but it was sheep that were best suited to Southern Utah: they flourished at higher elevations on a summer range where the Larkspur weed was tolerated and common.

But it was, said Reid, the sheep industry that built the foundation for the local economy: sheep provided a dual-purpose product (meat and wool) offering plentiful jobs in herding, lambing, feeding and shearing. “By the 1900s, local herders had more than 180,000 head, shearing a million pounds of wool,” said Reid of a promising industry.

“With that, the largest tract of private forest ground in the State of Utah began on Cedar Mountain,” said Reid, with the Homestead Act. “Those first sheep were brought to Cedar by the Willden Family in 1862, they were a prized commodity then. So everyone wanted to purchase one or a few – paying up to $30 a head; some of the first sheep herds were brought in from Colorado around 1890 by a handful of prominent Cedar City cattlemen.”

That said, it was the sheep industry, not iron-mining, that built up the city.

According to local history, said Reid: “Three sheep herders mortgaged their homestead which provided the first investment to get the college going, paying for instructors and start-up costs for what would become the University here.”

Unfortunately, the success of the sheep industry did not always result in continuous demand.

As WWII came to an end, there came some negative opinions about c-rations, the quality and taste of the ‘mutton’ that sailors and the military lived on, and there were complaints about the ‘scratchy’ uniforms they wore, said Reid of a whole generation who shared the experience.

“The mutton came from Australia, so their sheep were skinny and had no fat, and the soldiers wore unprocessed wool,” said Reid of the decade. “Today, those attitudes have changed with an excellent product and we’re seeing lamb included on trendy menus – as a healthy meat and wool, processed and comfortable to wear.”

While Reid has always enjoyed biology and agriculture, sheep were at the center of the emerging economy. “I remember sitting in the ‘lambing sheds’ as a college student over a four-year period during lambing season, which really gave me the hands-on, practical side of understanding the biology and the genetics at work.”

Over the years, Reid describes an evolution in the sheep-herding industry.

“There used to be patterns and cycles when sheep herders would move and rotate their stock – summers on Cedar Mountain, moving them to Nevada for the winter, to Mesquite for ‘lambing’ in the spring and then up through the Virgin Valley and back to Cedar Mountain.” But that’s changed.

Career sheep herders are hard to find these days in the U.S., so sheep producers often recruit Peruvian workers through immigration programs to fill sheep-herding jobs. According to Reid, the old-school rotational moves have been mostly replaced by a trucking, feeding, processing, packing and distribution model that replaces some of that past.

Reid, who visited Peru in July, admires the centuries-old herding models, and the cultural traditions they still follow in rotation and lambing methods. “Much of what they produce is for their own domestic consumption,” said Reid, “But they are a very hard-working people much like the sheep ranchers who flourished in Utah.”

Reid points out that today’s farmers or ranchers need sound and timely solutions to emerging issues.

“You can still run a few sheep in the backyard, but people who want to succeed in this industry require large tracts of land in a place where property and other recreational land values are high,” said Reid, “So they generally have to partner with a large land owner to provide sufficient grazing for big herds.”

At the annual Cedar Livestock Heritage Festival set for Oct. 25 through 28, sheep and herding methods will be showcased, particularly during the annual Sheep Parade down Main Street on Oct. 27. “If people want to understand the story of how Cedar City came to be,” said Reid with a smile, “You’ll find it in the history… of sheep-herding.”

Caption: Chad Reid, professor, Utah State University (USU) Extension (with a vintage photo of the Cedar Sheep Association) is a specialist on agriculture, biology, wildlife ecology management and in sharing the role of the sheep-herding, livestock industry in Southern Utah. Photo by J. Aerts.