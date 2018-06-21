Annual Water Festival is coming June 30

CEDAR CITY– Southwest Plumbing Supply and the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District (CICWCD) invite the community to join them at Main Street Park on Saturday, June 30 from10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the fourth annual Water Festival. The Festival is designed to promote water conservation throughout Iron County and will showcase water efficient home products, irrigation and landscape equipment, consulting and professional services, and software and technologies.

The festival will include free hotdogs starting at 11 a.m., bounce houses, and water friendly activities for the kids. Water balloon fights will take place every half hour. Other water activities include; a slip n’ slide and water sprayed from a Cedar City fire truck.

CICWCD has partnered with the Division of Water Resources and utahwatersavers.com to bring smart timer rebates to Iron County. Attendees can learn about local rebates for smart timers and agricultural incentive programs while visiting other educational and informative booths.

The total water used in all activities at the Festival will be less than 5,400 gallons. The appropriate water needed to irrigate Main Street Park in one night is 36,264 gallons. The festival activities will use less than 1/6 of the water needed to irrigate the park in one night.

Come join in the fun and learn how you can do your part in helping conserve water in Iron County. For information, visit www.cicwcd.org/water-festival or call CICWCD at 435-865-9901.