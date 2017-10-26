Annual Sheep Parade this Saturday in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY—The annual Sheep Parade will herd its way down Main Street in Cedar City on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Considered one of the most unique parades in the country, 1,000 sheep from the Nelson family herd will follow the historic Cedar Livestock Trail from Cedar Mountain to their winter home in the Cedar Valley. The Sheep Parade is the highlight event for the 12th Annual Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival, an annual celebration of southern Utah’s agricultural traditions and lifestyle.

According to Festival Chairman Chad Reid, “The first sheep were herded up on Cedar Mountain in 1870, and every year since then, they have made the trek from the mountain to the valley, making their way through Cedar City. This year will be no exception. We are proud that our festival will once again celebrate this important and historic event.”

Horses, wagons, antique tractors, stock dogs, and historic and modern sheep camps also take part in the procession. The parade route is along Main Street from 200 South to 400 North. After the parade, the tractors and sheep camps are on display the remainder of the day at the Cross Hollows Events Center, located at 11 North Cross Hollows Dr., during the Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival.

The 12th Annual Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival celebrates Iron County’s unique livestock and agricultural heritage October 26-29, with a variety of authentic events, including; Grand Marshal reception honoring Craig Jones, cowboy poetry, Dutch Oven cooking contest, draft horse and antique tractor pull, stock dog demo, sheep camp display, quilt show, vintage auto display, ranch rodeo and of course the Sheep Parade.

This year also marks the return of the Stock Dog Trials taking place October 26-28 at the SUU Farm on Westview Drive. According to Reid. “some of the best dog handlers and dogs in the U.S. will be competing in this year’s contest and they will go up against some really tough ewes who have just come off our beautiful mountains. They will be a true test for the dogs and their handlers”.