CEDAR CITY—The Cedar City Region of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual Old Folks Party on Saturday, Sept. 28. The meal will be a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and everyone age 65 and over is welcome to attend.

It will begin with a short program at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The party will be held at the Cedar West Stake Center, 725 South 1100 West in Cedar City.