Annual Dine Out for Shelter event Tomorrow

CEDAR CITY–Eighteen local restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 18 will participate in the 7th annual Dine Out for Shelter event, Canyon Creek Services’ largest fundraiser of the year. It’s a record number of participants and Canyon Creek Services is hoping to raise a record high of $20,000 this year to help provide support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Whether it is eating out for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner or dessert, there is a way for everyone in the community to participate in this event and support our local restaurants and survivors,” said CCS Development Director, ReAnne Reimschussel, in a release. “This is one of our favorite events of the year. We love the enthusiasm our community brings to this event.”

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales for the entire day of Oct. 18 to Canyon Creek Services. Pizza Cart, Palette Creamery, Pisco Peruvian Cuisine and Charlies Southern BBQ are donating 50 percent of their sales. All American Diner, Teriyaki Grill, 5 Buck Pizza, Bruno’s, both Dairy Queen locations, Pasty Pub, Perks Coffee and Smoothies, Pork Belly’s Eatery and Catering, Centro Woodfired Pizzeria, Brick House Cafe, The Depot Grill Steak and Seafood, The French Spot and Tacos El Jefe are all contributing 25 percent.

Many of the restaurants have also donated gift cards, and donations made at the restaurants of over $5 will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from a restaurant or Healing Mountain Massage. CCS encourages diners to share their experiences throughout the day on October 18 by posting photos or social media updates with #eatforcanyoncreek. Keep an eye out for the traveling videographer and photographers in order to be part of the community conversation that will be surrounding this event throughout the day. Canyon Creek Services encourages all of Iron County to become part of its mission to have “communities free of domestic violence and sexual assault.”