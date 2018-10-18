Annual breast cancer fundraiser Saturday

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Community members are invited to show their support of women dealing with breast cancer this Saturday, Oct 20 during the annual Breast Cancer Remembrance Walk beginning at 8 a.m. at the Cedar City West Canyon Park.

Power in Pink’s sixth annual fundraiser will include a one-mile walk, 5K run and 25-mile bike ride. Registration is $25, and participants can register through active.com or the day of the event.

The fundraiser started in 2013 and was organized by four breast cancer survivors. Robyn Brown, a member of the original Iron Young Survivors, said most fundraisers take the proceeds out of the area, but funds raised on Saturday will go to helping local women and families in Iron County struggling with breast cancer.

“This event is specifically for the ladies in our area that need help getting through the challenges of treatment,” Brown said. “Maybe they need child care so they can attend their radiation treatments. Maybe they need gas to get to the hospital. Maybe they just need to be reminded they are beautiful and they matter. We can help. We can make a difference for them.”

Sponsors for this year’s fundraisers include Ernie’s Stores, SUU Alumni and Community Relations, Iron County School District, State Bank of Southern Utah, Sweet and Knotty Bakery, Smith’s and Century 21 Prestige Realty. There will be drawings for prizes during the event as well.

More information is available at Mike’s Running and Cedar Cycle, via email at powerinpinkcedarcity@gmail.com, or by following the event on Facebook or Instagram.