Iron County Today

The Cedar High School Drill Team just returned from a three-day summer dance camp held at Dixie High. They were awarded Most United team and had several individual awards. Three girls were named as Top Corp Finalists, and one was named to the top five and received a certificate and a ‘magical’ sweatshirt. Coached by Lindsay Clark and Camille Topham, the team is focused on unity this year and “we are #30strong.” Among the honors were Most improved performer, Brooklyn Peterson; Hardest working performer, Fallon Montgomery; Most valuable performer, Bailee Lunt; and Top Corp named to Top 5, Trendee Palmer. Courtesy photo