4-H enrollment and renewal due

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Iron County 4-H is offering several volunteer opportunities and activities for youth in the area throughout the rest of the year.

Enrollment and renewal for 2018-2019 4-H membership costs $10 and is currently due.

Volunteers are being encouraged to submit a note or quote from themselves or their children about how volunteer leaders have impacted their life. Photos from previous activities are also requested. Quotes and photos must be submitted by Nov. 1 for the Achievement Night and Leader Appreciation Banquet on Nov. 28.

Upcoming volunteer opportunities include a hands-on science presentation and activity at the SUU STEAM event next Monday and Tuesday. All supplies and training will be provided.

Volunteers are also needed for the Fundraiser Concessions Stand at the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival on Oct. 27; and camp leaders are needed during November and December for teaching crafts and sewing projects through the holidays.

Community members are encouraged to support the Sevier County Children’s Justice Center during the 4-H Donation Drive going on until Oct. 20. Richfield High School General Sterling Scholar Maycie Madsen organized the drive as a county competition. The county with the most donations will receive a reward. Appreciated items to collect and give to you County 4-H Leaders include activity packets, coloring books, crayons, stuffed animal, blankets and snack items with long-lasting expiration dates. Donations will go to children and minors aged 18 and under.

4-H members can participate in a photovoice project and contest this month. The theme for the project is “What does tobacco use look like in your community?” and to participate members are only required to take a photo of what they think tobacco use looks like in their community (such as an advertisement or cigarette butt on the ground). Top submissions will be displayed during National Tobacco Awareness Month in November at the Cedar City Library. The top five submissions will win a Fujifilm Instax camera and kit. Submit photos to hbaxley@sbhcutah.org and answer the question “What do you see happening in your picture?”

Another Portfolio Workshop will be offered tomorrow at 5:15 p.m. at the 4-H office, followed by a Leader Training and Volunteer Workshop at 6 p.m.

For questions about any programs listed above or to RSVP to a workshop, contact Angela Hackwell at angela.hackwell@usu.edu.