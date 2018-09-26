4-H activities beginning this week

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Iron County 4-H, directed by the Utah State University Extension Office, continuously offers educational programs and activities for youth in the community.

Iron County 4-H is currently looking for laptops that are to run web-based coding programs, headphones and computer mice for use by the coding club. These supplies will help members of the club learn about coding and develop their own unique learning experience. Donations can be brought to the 4-H office or picked up.

The FIRST Lego League team training events have been canceled due to low enrollment, but those interested can still participate on a smaller scale. FLL teams get to learn about challenges facing today’s scientists, design, build and test robots, apply real-world math and science concepts and learn critical thinking, team-building and presentation skills.

A portfolio workshop is available tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. at the 4-H office. Portfolios are state record books that are designed to keep track of the project 4-H members complete and what they learned by completing them, in addition to a record of leadership and service members have provided. 4-H portfolios have eight sections: project reports; activities; entries and awards; leadership; community service; non 4-H experience; your 4-H story; photographs.

A leadership training workshop will take place at 5 p.m. after the portfolio workshop. This workshop is intended for potential volunteers and assistant leaders, who have the opportunity to provide life-changing experiences for Iron County youth.

Also taking place tomorrow is a meeting of the Aviation and Aerospace Club at 4 p.m. at the Visitors Center. The club is open to 4-H members in grades six through 12 and focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics while offering aviation career exploration. Other topics covered include mechanics of flight, space travel and rocket science.

This Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29, 4-H is offering a Shooting Sport Leader Training in Vernal. Friday will cover range safety officer courses and Saturday will offer level one certification for 4-H leaders. The training will take place at the Vernal 4-H office. There is no cost associated with the training, but participants may choose to purchase course books and are expected to provide their own lunches. To register, call the Vernal 4-H office at 435-781-5452. For other questions about the training, call Blake Clark at 435-797-0112.

Workshop proposals for the 2019 4-H Leadermete Youth Development Volunteer Conference are being accepted until midnight on Friday, Oct. 26. The conference is held every spring in Utah and will be in Davis County next year. The conference will take place March 14 through March 16, 2019 and proposals are being accepted from Utah and bordering states. Registration will open in November. The theme for next year’s conference is “March to the Beat YOU Drum.” For questions, contact Zuri Garcia at 435-919-1333.

For questions about these events or to find out what other activities Iron County 4-H offers, contact Angela Blackwell at 435-559-6757 or angela.blackwell@usu.edu.