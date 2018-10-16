Voters to decide on $92 million school district bond

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Iron County School District has proposed a resolution that calls for a bond election to issue bonds in the amount of $91,851,213 for improvements in 15 schools in the county. The bond will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The amount for the bonds is based on costs required to provide security updates for 15 schools, learning space improvement in eight schools and community venues for three schools in Iron County, according to information released by ICSD.

The first bond issuance in the amount of $26,005,993 is being proposed for secure entrances for Three Peaks Preschool; Enoch, Fiddlers, Iron Springs, Parowan, Escalante Valley and Three Peaks Elementary Schools; Canyon View and Cedar Middle Schools; and Canyon View, Cedar and Parowan High Schools. This bond would also cover the cost of video surveillance technology for South and Three Peaks Preschools; Cedar East, Enoch, Escalante Valley, Fiddlers, Parowan, South and Three Peaks Elementary Schools; Cedar Middle School; and Canyon View and Cedar High Schools.

The second bond issuance is in the amount of $35,108,220 and would cover costs for a new or replacement elementary school, a new preschool facility, football bleachers, locker room updates and parking lot improvement for various Iron County schools.

A third bond issuance is proposed for $30,737,000 to cover upgrades to high schools and a new or replacement elementary school.

The last bond election submitted by ICSD was in 2006 and the district has grown by 1,000 students since then. Plans to rebuild South and East Elementary Schools, both of which are more than 60 years old, are included in this proposal. It is estimated that if this bond is passed by voters, taxes could increase by $16.60, then gradually decrease.

Projects were selected for this bond proposition over a two-year assessment and Board of Education approval process. More information about the bond is available at irondistrict.org/forms/Bond.