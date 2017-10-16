Vernon Lee Parker

Lee Parker completed his circle of life on October 8, 2017, at home in Cedar City. He left behind a wonderful family: wife Janice, children Rick (Robin), Tom (Nellie), Lana (David) and George (Sarah). Lee was preceded in death by his son Jerry (Vickie). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Lee was born May 18. 1924, in Lehi, Utah. He was the first child of Frank and Jessie Parker. Lee had five brothers and one sister who preceded him in death.

Lee had wonderful memories of his childhood playing in the cedar trees and building skis with his brothers. Growing up in a railroad town with his dad working for the railroad, Lee followed his dad making a career with the railroad himself as did some of his sons and grandsons. Lee served honorably in the United States Marines during World War II. In retirement he moved to Cedar City.

His favorite things were a round of golf and always a project in the shop. Lee heard that whistle blowing and caught that one last train. What a beautiful journey all the way to the end. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.