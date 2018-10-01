Thomas Arthur Goodman, 91, peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on September 26, 2018. He was born in 1927 to Howard Arthur and Ella Cardon Goodman. He was the third of six children. He married his sweetheart Milda Cluff in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 2, 1951. He and Milda have six children: Tom (Patti), Gary (Susan), Bob (Susan), Brent (Renee), Glenn (Mindy), Gayla (Wade Sperry). He also has five wonderful daughters-in-law and one son-in-law that he loves as his own. He is very proud of his 27 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren.

Tom is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a full-time mission in the Texas-Louisiana Mission. Later, he and Milda served together in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission. Tom served faithfully in many callings in the Church, including Patriarch. He is a veteran of the United States Army. He grew up and started his family in Farmington, NM. He also lived in Kansas and Nebraska and settled in Cedar City, UT. Tom was very active and respected in the real estate profession in Cedar City. Those who know him enjoyed his sense of humor and optimistic attitude.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, six children, and two sisters.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (95 N 2125 West, Cedar City, UT). There will be a viewing on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West, Cedar City, UT), and on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Ward. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.