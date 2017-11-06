Stephen J. Gold

Stephen passed away on early Sunday morning, November 5, after a long struggle with heart disease.

Steve was born in Salt Lake City on September 6, 1940. He is the son of Milton and Linnie Gold and the third child of five. His family later moved to the small community of Granite, Utah where he enjoyed hiking in the mountains, helping on his family’s large orchard, excursions to National Parks and fishing.

Steve developed a love of reading and learning early in life. He attended a two-room school in Granite, then Jordan High School, where he was named valedictorian of his Senior Class.

After attending the University of Utah for two years, Steve served in the Western States Mission, (mostly Wyoming and Montana).

Upon returning from his mission, Steve continued his education at the University of Utah earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in May of 1964. He then accepted employment at the nuclear test site in Arco, Idaho.

He married Julie Snow in May of 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their first home in Idaho Falls. While in Idaho, Steve earned a Master’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering.

Desiring more education, Steve returned to the University of Utah where he was given a fellowship. He completed a PhD in electrical engineering in 1971.

Steve accepted a teaching appointment at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. While there, he was named the Distinguished Professor of the year in 1980.

During his career, Steve did consulting work for NASA in Houston and Huntsville, Alabama. He also worked for Argon National Laboratories in Chicago and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

In 1986 the family moved to Brookings, South Dakota, where Steve taught Electrical Engineering at South Dakota State University.

Steve’s interests included dry fly fishing in the mountainous streams of the west, camping, hiking, playing chess, singing in choral groups and reading (mostly history). He probably knows as much about history as he does about engineering.

As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stephen served in several capacities including high councilman, bishopric, young adult leader, and teacher.

Upon retiring, Steve and Julie relocated to Cedar City, in order to be closer to family.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Snow Gold, three brothers; M. Dale Gold (Evon), Sidney Gold (Dona), and Bryant Gold (Beth) and one sister, Cherry Gold Wolf (Ed) and four children: Stephanie Gold Schuetz (Bill), Jennifer Gold Devey Rawlings (Kyle), Victor Gold, and April Gold Carlson (Tim).

Steve is known and admired for his keen intellect, dry sense of humor, and extensive vocabulary. His children and grandchildren not only love and respect him, but also try to emulate him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 10, 11 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Meadows Chapel, 370 North 4050 West, Cedar City, Utah. A viewing will also be held at the Cedar Meadows Ward Chapel on Thursday, November 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435)-586-3456

Online Condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com