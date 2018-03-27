Sidney Robert Prodnuk

Our dear brother, son, friend passed away peacefully on March 22, 2018. Born to Thomas Stirling & Edie Prodnuk in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 7, 1954. Moved to Salt Lake City in 1959 and graduated from Skyline High School.

Sid loved animals, and his cat Sammi will miss him.

Survived by mother ( Edie ), sisters Candy ( Shaun ), Susie ( Todd ), brothers Gerry

( Carolyn ), Steve ( Hong ), nieces and nephews, sister in law Grace, ex-wife Carol Mecham, aunts and cousins in British Columbia. Proceeded in death by father, Thomas, brother Wayne, sister Penny, and Uncle Vic.

Sid, you will be dearly missed. We love you.

Sid requested no services.

Online condolences can be sent to Sid’s memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com