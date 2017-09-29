Shirley Rae Abelhouzen Roberts

Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend joined her eternal companion on September 27, 2017. Shirley was born December 14, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Henry James and Marjorie Rae Earl Abelhouzen. She married her sweetheart Val Maynard Roberts on July 21, 1953. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 19, 1964. They were an amazing example to their posterity of what a union between a husband and wife should be.

Shirley loved people and enjoyed visiting and becoming acquainted with them. She put that talent to work as she represented Avon for many years and received numerous awards and recognitions. She also worked in grocery stores as a demonstrator. She was a wonderful homemaker, always cleaning, organizing, and beautifying her home to make it a pleasant place to dwell. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and adored flowers, which her yard exhibited. She was a very attentive wife and mother. She loved her family and was always concerned about their well-being.

Shirley loved her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a very strong testimony and showed it by the way she served and cared for others. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She enjoyed attending the temple with her sweet companion, Val. She is now overjoyed to be united with him after their separation.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter-in-law Sheila Roberts and grandson Nicolas Val Jones. She is survived by her children Randy Roberts (Brenda) of Murray, Utah, Kevin Roberts (Rhea) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Valerie Fowles (Alan) of Casper, Wyoming, and Elisha Jones (Brian) of Enoch, Utah, her sister Joann Wells, brother Richard Abelhouzen and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Enoch Ward Building (451 East Midvalley Rd., Enoch, Utah). Interment will be in the Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to: www.affordablefuneralservices.com

The family wishes to thank all the incredible staff at Iron County Care Center and Beehive Homes and a special thanks to IHC Hospice (Penny, Nicole and Craig).