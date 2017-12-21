Shirley Jane Paul Stewart, 91, passed away at the Milford Hospital on December 20, 2017. She was born on April 2, 1926, in Glenwood (Sevier), Utah. Her parents were Loren and Alverda Larsen Paul. She was the oldest child in her family. She had three younger brothers and a sister: Lee, Cleve, Margene, and Reldon.

She grew up in Glenwood and attended school in Glenwood and Richfield. On June 23, 1946, she married William J. Stewart at her parents’ home in Glenwood. They purchased a farm on the Milford Flat, where they lived the remainder of their lives. They had five children: Maxine Cox (Dennis), Milford; Melvin (Carla), Beaver; Willis (deceased); Sharlene Scherer (Rob), Ely, Nevada; Wayne (Beverly, deceased), Milford. Shirley’s husband, Bill, died on February 13, 1997.

She spent her life raising her family and working very hard on the farm. She helped teach her children and grandchildren to be hard workers. They all loved to spend time at Grandma’s house! She was famous for her good meals and delicious pies.

Shirley is survived by 4 children, 19 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son (Willis), a grandson (Shaun Dennis Cox), a daughter-in-law (Beverly), and her brothers Lee and Cleve.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Milford 2nd Ward. A viewing was held prior to the funeral at 10 a.m. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah, under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services, 435-586-3456.

