Sheila Lewis

Sheila Sue Hansen Lewis, 55, passed away September 28, 2017, in Cedar City after an extended battle with Scleroderma.

She was born November 27, 1961 in Richfield to Roland Fred and Mable Sue Troutt Hansen. She married Bradford A. Lewis on August 24, 1996, in Monroe, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Utah Temple.

In spite of her many health concerns, she volunteered for several programs, many of which were with youth. She was an inspiration and friend to those who knew her.

She worked with the U.S. Forest Service. She ran the day care center for Brian Head. She owned her own tax consultant and preparation business for many years in Cedar City and recently had to close it because of health issues.

She loved being in the mountains, fishing, hunting and camping. She enjoyed riding ATVs with her friends and with her riding club. She adored her nieces and nephews and especially enjoyed being with her family whenever possible.

She is survived by her husband, Bradford, Cedar City; mother, Sue, Monroe; sisters: Wendy (Scott) Parsons, Heather (B.J.) Peterson, both of Monroe; Amber (Greg) Somjen, Succasunna, N.J., and best friend since college (and favorite partner in crime), Karen Scott of Hatch; 12 nieces and nephews; 8 great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and grandparents: Albert and Evla Hansen and Lee and Murrell Troutt.

Graveside services took place on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 12 noon in the Monroe City Cemetery.