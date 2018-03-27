Sharon Gaye Grant Prince passed away at home in New Harmony, Utah, on March 16, 2018, at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Lowell Prince, and her daughters Elizabeth (Alan) Shepherd, Linda Gayle, and Talonnie. Sharon is also survived by her granddaughters, Amanda (Preston) Atkin and Brooklin Shepherd, and two great-grandsons, Fox and Porter Atkin. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Naomi Farr and George Albert Grant, and by her siblings: Afton (Lolene), Sheldon (Vada), Ina (Glen) O’Brien, Glenn (Masuko), Wilma (Johnny) Lynch, Rodney (Ruby), Richard (Aggie), and Dallas.

A viewing was held on Friday, March 23, at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 North 300 West, Cedar City, Utah 84720). There was a viewing on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the New Harmony Ward chapel (12 North Main, New Harmony, Utah 84757).The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at the New Harmony Ward chapel. Interment took place in the New Harmony cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

