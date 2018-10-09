SUU homecoming this week

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s 2018 Homecoming Week will feature several events and activities beginning this Sunday, Oct. 7, with a women’s soccer game at 1 p.m.

The Miss SUU Pageant will take place Monday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in the SUU Auditorium, and the women’s volleyball team will play Northern Arizona University at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 9 will consist of a Cardboard Boat Race at the SUU Pool at 11:30 a.m. and the Senate Debate at 6 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

Two Dive-In movies will be offered Wednesday, Oct. 10 at the SUU Pool. Christopher will show at 5 p.m. and Ant-Man and the Wasp will show at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11 will begin with an APEX Focus Event at 11:30 a.m. in the Whiting Room of the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center, featuring alumni speaker Mvemba Phezo. In the evening, the Annual Homecoming Banquet will honor alumni at 6:30 p.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall of the Hunter Conference Center. The Powder Puff Football game will also begin at 8 p.m. in the Eccles Coliseum.

Parent and Family Weekend begins Friday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. There will also be a SUUSA EC Reunion at 6 p.m. in the Hunter Conference Center and a Nursing Alumni Dinner at 5 p.m. on the Science Center South Lawn. Forever Red will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature free food, music and fireworks.

Homecoming week will come to a close Saturday, Oct. 13. A free pancake breakfast will be offered starting at 9 a.m. at the Alumni House, followed by the Homecoming Parade on University Boulevard at 10 a.m. and a tour of the new business building at noon.

More information can be found at https://www.suu.edu/homecoming/.