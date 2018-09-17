Southwest Tech receives $10K scholarship donation

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has donated $10,000 to Southwest Technical College for scholarships.

The foundation’s donations continuously help provide students with scholarships to help achieve their technical education goals. In a press release, Southwest Technical College President Brennan Wood said scholarships are becoming increasingly significant in students’ lives.

“As demand continues to grow for skilled workers in the state of Utah, scholarship donations make a significant impact for our students, their careers and for our community,” Wood said.

Regional Business Manager of Rocky Mountain Power Tom Heaton said the foundation provides scholarships so students who might not otherwise be able to may attend Southwest Technical College and plans to continue to support the college’s educational efforts.