Southern Utah University leads in state college growth

CEDAR CITY— According to the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) annual enrollment report, Southern Utah University leads the system in student enrollment in terms of percentage growth with a 7.69 percent increase over last year.

For the past four years, SUU has seen consistently steady growth increasing the student population by 34 percent from 2014, according to a school release. The current headcount for fall semester is 10,196 with projections to exceed 11,000 students by the end-of-term through SUU’s online, certificate and licensure programs, which have flexible start dates.

In a release, Brandon Wright, assistant vice president for enrollment management, said, “These numbers reflect what myself, my team and the SUU community already know; we know that SUU is the best university experience in the state. We’re proud of the caliber of students that are present in our freshman class and are thrilled with the growth.”

This year SUU welcomed the largest number of incoming students to campus with 2,131 new first-time undergraduate students, a 9.4 percent increase over last year. While enrollment numbers continue to grow, so does the academic quality of these students. The incoming class had an average 3.52 GPA, making them the most prepared freshman class in SUU’s history.

“It’s wonderful to see students coming to SUU in greater numbers, but what’s even more satisfying is seeing our students have a great experience here and succeed at high levels,” said SUU President Scott L Wyatt.

The release from SUU said growth is a direct correlation to a number of recent accomplishments including:

Winning Utah’s Best of State in the educational institution, curriculum development, and volunteer service categories

Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranking SUU in the nation’s top universities

The Princeton Review’s Best Colleges and America’s Best Value accolade

Innovative application of high impact educational practices award by Colleges of Distinction

Best in the West by U.S. News and World Report

Receiving the Outstanding Experiential Education Program Award from the National Society for Experiential Education

College Choice ranking SUU as the third best online college in Utah

In just two years, from 2015-2017, the university went from a 64 percent retention rate to 71 percent, a record high for the institution thanks to small class sizes and student mentoring relationships with full-time faculty members, along with innovative efforts from the Student Affairs team.

“The university’s commitment to enhancing the undergraduate experience sets students on an upward trajectory, leading to personal growth, civic responsibility, and professional excellence,” the school said in the release.

To accommodate the continuous growth and maintain the personalized learning environment on campus, university officials have invested heavily in additional faculty members, student services resources and new buildings. Buildings completed in the last six months include a state-of-the-art business building, spacious resident halls and a new sports performance center.