Southern Utah University creates a new customizable Masters degree

CEDAR CITY—Southern Utah University is the first university in the state of Utah to create a Masters of Interdisciplinary Studies program.

The MIS allows students to develop and customize a program of study with unique interests, interdisciplinary in nature, for their career goals. Students can combine courses that have emphases from three disciplines, to prepare them for an ever-changing job market.

“About 55 other universities in the nation have a similar MIS program,” said Dr. Mark Atkinson, SUU’s Dean of the Graduate & Online School, in a school release. “Graduate level students can now build their own education incorporating personal passions and career objectives into one masters degree.”

The 30-credit program offers flexibility and individualization. Graduate students will choose three disciplines from the 11 available graduate programs, giving them practical, useful knowledge designed for their future career goals. Students can take classes online or in face-to-face courses, taught by qualified faculty.

The program concludes with a capstone project overseen jointly by the participating academic departments and the Graduate & Online School.

MIS career opportunities are increasing as students are prepared to take on careers in a variety of industries. Today, employers appreciate a combination of skills from an advanced degree such as technology, communication, training and management, said Atkinson.

“An MIS degree is the perfect combination of my undergraduate studies, extracurricular activities, and career goals,” said Cami Mathews, an MIS applicant from Taylorsville, Utah. “The program allows me to sharpen skills in multiple areas, from public administration to business to communication, which will help me in the future.”

SUU is currently accepting applications for January 2018.