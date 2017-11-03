Red Ribbon Day at Parowan Elementary

By Craig Bennett

Iron County Today

PAROWAN–Parowan Elementary School celebrated The Nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign with an event filled day last week. The event provides drug awareness by sponsoring the annual event. Since its beginning in 1985, the Red Ribbon has touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

According to redribbon.org, in 1988, NFP, National Family Partnership, sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families.

The 2017 theme is “Your future is key so stay drug free.” Parowan Police Sgt. Mike Berg in talking with Iron County Today said, “We decided that we should put Red Ribbon Week into one amazing day. The Parowan Police Department, Parowan Fire Department, Classic Air Medical Helicopter out of Kanab, Gold Cross Ambulance as well as Cedar City Police K9 Officers and Police dogs were in attendance.

Sgt. Berg went on to say, “We divided the children into three groups and then rotated each group. One group was presented information from McGruff, the crime dog and each child was given a chance to do hand prints. A second group was given the chance to hear from Cedar City Police Officers and their partners K9’s. The third group took part in the ‘touch the truck,’ each student was given the chance to look and explore the Classic Air Medical helicopter, a Parowan City Fire Truck, Parowan Police vehicle and a Gold Cross Ambulance.”

Children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42 percent less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, yet only a quarter of teens report having these conversations.

The day was followed up with Sgt. Berg visiting each classroom and answering any questions or concerns students had.