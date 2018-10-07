News Nuggets Oct 3

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary fifth grades were visited by Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. Their Reaction Time program gave students an up close look at chemical and physical changes. A scientist showcased physical changes in states, chemical changes in matter, and even created a glowing emerald and amber colored flame. Students were then able to be the scientists, mixing concoctions of various liquids and solids and observing any reactions.

SEP Week is Oct. 1-5. School will be dismissed daily at 2:30 p.m., including Wednesday. Teachers are looking forward to meeting with students and their parents. The PTA will also be hosting a book fair this week before and after school. Take advantage of great deals on newly released books as well as classics.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary hosted the storyteller, Tim Lowry, on Sept. 27. The students were enthralled with the stories he told and really understood his message about creativity and building relationships in the classroom. We would like to thank the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute through the generous support of the Utah Board of Education’s POPS program, the Utah Division of Arts and museums, and other sponsors for bringing this storyteller to our school.

SEP conferences and the Scholastic Book Fair will be held all week, Oct. 1-5. Grandparents’ Day is on Friday, Oct. 5, from 2:30-5 p.m. in the library. Grandparents (or other special adults) are invited to visit the book fair, enjoy a treat, and leave a note for your grandchild at school.

EAST ELEMENTARY

This is a busy time of year for creatures large and small, and at East there’s no exception. This week many of our students have taken their first field trips of the year. Kindergarten students were able to take a trip to a farm where they enjoyed seeing the animals. Our third graders journeyed to Parowan, where they learned about the history of Iron County and our county seat. The fifth-grade students traveled up Cedar Mountain where they were able to see evidence of changing landforms and volcanic activity. They even explored ancient lava tubes at Mammoth Cave!

SEP conferences are in full swing. If you haven’t yet scheduled yours, please contact your child’s teacher so that we can share your child’s progress. Our fabulous PTA is hosting the Scholastic Book Fair this week, as well. We invite you to come to the library with your child and see what is available.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South Elementary is in full swing. We have just completed several health screenings including vision, hearing, and dental. Thanks to our wonderful PTA, school nurses, local dentists and others who make these things possible for our students to be in the best health in order to learn.

Our 4th grades went up Cedar Canyon to see and experience some of the different land zones of Utah. At Navajo Lake our students were able walk in a wet meadow and catch frogs! In the process of learning a lot of frogs were caught and released and several teachers were caught in the mud. All enjoyed a good time.

Featured Photo: Enoch Elementary science demonstration.