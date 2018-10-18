News Nuggets Oct 17

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

FIDDLER’S CANYON ELEMENTARY

Fiddler’s Canyon Elementary had a fantastic Walk to School day on October 10. Kids who participated and showed off their fitness moves received a goodie bag with healthy snacks and water. Thanks so much to Kari Louthan and our wonderful Watch Dog dads who made this fun day possible!

Our Wacky Fun Run will be held Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. We are excited to see students participate in this activity as a reward for all their hard work raising money for our school.

The maturation program for 5th graders will be held Friday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Mrs. Merdes has been doing a great job with our choir, and we look forward to hearing them sing at the assembly on Oct. 24. Choir is held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and students from any grade are welcome to join.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary STEAM School would like to thank the hundreds of people (both young and old) who helped make our 2nd Annual Math-a-thon another huge success. Our PTA, under the direction of Sandi Wood, made it fun and rewarding for all the children and adults at North. With all the effort put in, we raised $13,000 for science and technology at our school. Because we surpassed our goal of $9,000, selected students were given the special privilege of dumping slime on Mrs. Comstock, Mr. Carter, and Mr. Whittier at our “Slime Bucket Challenge.” The kids loved it! We’d especially like to thank our kind sponsors from around the community: Leavitt Group, Bulloch Drug, Imlay Plumbing, Southern Utah Vision Care, Wilson and Whetten, M.S. Concrete, and the Dixie and Anne Leavitt Family Foundation. Thanks for your support!

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary enjoyed a visit from Sara Penny, Assistant Director for the Orchestra of Southern Utah. She taught the students about the orchestra and rhythms. The students participated in a rhythm game with her.

The Southern Utah Children’s Choir performed several songs and dance numbers, led by the orchestra’s Educational Director, Melissa Leavitt. All students were invited to attend performances this season, and the 4th grade students were given a free season pass. This VIP program hopes to encourage students to experience live music and sign up for orchestra classes in 5th grade. For more information, check out the orchestra’s website, www.myosu.org. Whistling music may be heard floating down the halls. Mr. Brian Wright’s 4th grade students have begun learning how to play recorder instruments. They will be performing several songs for Christmas.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Many of our school classes at Three Peaks Elementary have enjoyed visits to the Robinson Pumpkin Patch this fall. The students had the opportunity to learn how pumpkins grow, looked at some animals, and harvested a pumpkin to take home. Thank you for this fun and educational opportunity for our students.

Three Peaks Elementary enjoyed hosting Steffan Soule with the Golden Rule Project on Oct. 11. He entertained the students with magic while teaching them how to be kind to each other. One of our favorite thoughts from the assembly was a quote from Jane Goodall, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

School PTA Reflections projects are due on Oct. 19. This year’s theme is, “Heroes Around Me.” Entry forms, consent forms, and rules are available in the office.

ESCALANTE VALLEY

We are Mustang STRONG at Escalante Valley!

Escalante Valley Elementary School has experienced favorable changes with the implementation of PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) this school year. Students have the opportunity to earn a Mustang STRONG card when desirable behavior is observed by adults throughout the building. Our focus is on six character traits, as outlined by the STRONG acronym;

Self Control

Team Player

Respectful

Optimistic

Noble

Grateful

Monthly assemblies focus on these (6) traits, where a student from each class is selected as the student of the month, based on the characteristic being emphasized.

In effort to promote a positive learning environment and school culture several systems are in place, including:

Increased communication between the school and home by having Mrs. Drake, the principal, or Ms. Gardner, a Spanish translator, placing a personal phone call home for each STRONG card earned.

Recognition for students who earn a STRONG card, by having their name announced on morning announcements.

Lunch & dessert with the principal, for students who are part of the 7 names in a row, on the Mustang Club board.

Quarterly prizes, including donations from the PTA and community

We are eager to likewise incorporate positive changes through the implementation of Kindness Counts, which kicked off on Oct. 1.

EAST ELEMENTARY

This Friday is our East Elementary Eagle Spirit Run! We are so excited for our Eagles to participate in this fun filled, Healthy fundraiser! Students have been gathering pledges, either a flat donation or on a per-lap basis. If you know an East Eagle and would like to help raise money to fund field trips, our reading incentive program, teacher grants for special projects, and much more, please reach out and make a pledge!

Parents, grandparents, neighbors, and everyone who is interested is welcome to come and cheer on our Eagles! Kindergarten will be holding their Spirit Run at 11:15 a.m. All other grades will begin running at 2:15 p.m. Please make sure that your student is dressed appropriately for the weather and wears shoes that will be comfortable and safe during the run. Last week our kindergarten, first, and fifth grade teachers attended a phenomenal conference in Salt Lake. While they were missed by students and parents, they learned a lot about how Professional Learning Communities can work to help support teachers and students. They are excited to implement practices that will provide optimal student growth.



SOUTH ELEMENTARY

March along and sing for my school. Give a cheer for South, that’s my school. It’s a do my best, I’ll try school. South Elementary School!” These lyrics are found in our school song and we would like to give a special “CHEER” for our volunteers. Although we can’t say enough about all those who help us in our school, we’d like to take a minute to spotlight a volunteer who comes twice daily to help Kindergartners build the foundations they need to be successful readers. Thank you Mr. Jim Lunt! Mr. Lunt not only volunteers and works with the students with the alphabet and sight words, he takes time to help make learning fun. Just last Thursday students arrived at school to find a big box with a heavy locked chain on it. The note on top read, “Open on Friday.” One of our teachers even wore the key on a lanyard for a couple of days. Excitement filled the air as students and teachers alike tried to guess what could be in the box. Mr. Lunt gave us all a clue. “All your teachers, your parents and older brothers and sisters have the “KEY”, he said. There was even a little homework he gave the students to take home and work on with their families. ______________ is your KEY to the ______________. Several students came back with the answer. READING is your KEY to the WORLD. As for what was in the box… a world balloon! Wow!! It’s volunteers like Jim Lunt that help make South a great place for students to learn and grow.

Picture Caption: Mr. Jim Lunt with Mrs. Michele Brunson’s Kindergarten Class