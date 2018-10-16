News Nuggets Oct. 10

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

Our Chinese class performed Oct. 3 as part of the Confucius Institute concert. Mr. Wu did an excellent job preparing our students.

Parent/Teacher CCR conferences were held last week. If you were not able to make it to the meeting, please make sure you have signed the Safe School, AUP and anti-Bullying form on the parent Power School account. Once each is signed, please have your student do so also. If help is needed to complete these, please call the school and speak with one of our secretaries.

On Oct. 9, Mrs. Heather Lambert and Mrs. Brenda Killian will be taking five students to SLC to The AdVenture Capitol Innovation Challenge. Students were chosen from those who have participated in the Fuel Up To Play 60 program and have shown interest in health and wellness. Students will brainstorm and design actionable solutions to increase health and wellness in our school. They will compete for $1,000 scholarships to implement their ideas.

With our recent food drive, we are pleased to announce that Mrs. Morgan’s and Mrs. Wasden’s classes combined donated over 1,200 cans of food to the Cedar City Share and Care. It was a fun competition, but the true winner is the food bank.

Reminder . . . the end of first quarter is Friday, Oct. 12. Monday, Oct. 22, is the fall break. Second quarter begins Monday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 20 for a total of 45 school days.

FIDDLER’S CANYON ELEMENTARY

We are looking forward to our Wacky Fun Run on Oct. 18. There will be an obstacle course and pies in the faces of our teachers and principal. Thank you to everyone who donated to our fundraiser!

We are also excited to have a 4-H club after school for 4th and 5th grade students! There will be healthy snacks, homework help, and life skills coaching. Interested parents can contact the office or visit our Fiddlers Canyon Elementary PTA Facebook page for more information.

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Parents, students, and teachers gathered together to collaborate on student education during SEP week of Oct. 1 through 5. The parent-teacher teams discussed expectations, goals, and how special each student is. Enoch Elementary would like to thank parents for their attendance and continued support!

The school also hosted the Scholastic Book fair during this week, providing families with the opportunity to purchase books for their homes and contribute to the school. The sales will earn Scholastic Bucks for the school to buy books for students. This year the PTA hopes to give a copy of “The One and Only Ivan” book to each family.

Enoch’s annual Fall Carnival was held on Sept. 28. Families enjoyed games, food, bounce houses, and more. This fundraiser earned over $600 and will help our students get new swing sets for the playground. The school values the participation and contributions from the community!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary STEAM School would like to thank all those who attended our 2nd Annual Grandparents’ Breakfast on Oct 4. We served a total of 434 meals that morning, with over 200 grandparents in attendance. Everyone enjoyed the delicious homemade cinnamon rolls provided by Richelle Maxwell and her food service crew. We also had lots of help from the PTA and our teachers and staff to help with serving and helping all the lines run smoothly. Thank you to everyone for making this another huge success this year!

Featured Photo: North Elementary students enjoy homemade cinnamon rolls and banana bread at North’s 2nd Annual Grandparents Breakfast.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary PTA would like to thank all those who helped with our annual move-a-thon. It was a very successful event and the students had a blast!

Thank you to all who attended SEP conferences. It was nice to see all of the wonderful, caring people who help our students succeed in school. We also appreciate the support we had with our Scholastic Book Fair.

On Oct. 11, the PTA will sponsor an assembly titled, “Attention, Magic, and the Golden Rule”. This assembly incorporates magic while reminding us of the power of treating others the way we want to be treated. By practicing acts of kindness and compassion, and by being more empathetic to those around us, we activate our hearts, elevate our lives, and strengthen our communities. It was a fun way to be reminded of the importance of being kind.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

The field Trip to Mammoth Caves was amazing! The weather was perfect as well as the students. We all enjoyed visiting one of the Cinder Cone volcanoes that helped create Mammoth Cave. Some students even found some Cinder Bombs. After we visited the Volcano, we went to Mammoth Cave and toured the inside of it. The students learned that the cave is a tube that was formed from pressure ridges. As the lava traveled underground there was gas moving through it. The lava cooled faster near the surface and was able to cool while the gas was moving through it. As it cooled with the gas in it, tubes were formed. Once we were done at Mammoth, we ventured over to the Alpine Loop for a hike where the students learned about fun facts along the trail, as well as getting to see Cedar Breaks and the erosion and weathering that has taken place to form it to what it is today. It really was an amazing day.

EAST ELEMENTARY

We had a very successful SEP week at East. We cannot tell you how much we appreciate the parents who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the conferences. We also would like to publicly thank our PTA who took such good care of the faculty and staff during this long and busy week in addition to running the Scholastic book fair. It was a smashing success!

East hosted a Grandparents Breakfast last Wednesday morning, as well. We had a greater than expected turnout and couldn’t be more thrilled! It was terrific to see so many grandparents who came to enjoy breakfast with their Eagles. Many thanks to our phenomenal kitchen staff for all of their hard work and preparation. Your child should have brought home some information about our Fun Run Fundraiser. East’s Fun Run is scheduled for Oct. 19. If you have not received the information, please contact your child’s teacher.

Caption: East students enjoyed sharing breakfast with their grandparents.

PAROWAN ELEMTARY

Students at Parowan Elementary have been working hard on changing their mindset. All the students want to have Bubble Gum Brain’s that learn and grow, but sometimes they get stuck in their Brick Brain that says “I can’t” or “I won’t.” Students have learned the power of YET and how that one magic word can transform the phrase “I can’t,” to “I can’t YET!” Students also discovered whether they are right brained, left brained, or a good combination of both. They

learned that they can continually grow their brains and accomplish anything they want. Students are also continually working on managing their emotions and trying different strategies to stay in control. Favorite strategies include: Hot Chocolate Breathing, Counting, Thinking of Something Happy, and Mindful Stretching.