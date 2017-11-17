News Nuggets from Iron County Schools

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

EAST ELEMENTARY

November is Native American Month, and many of our Eagles were able to learn about the Paiute culture, thanks to an invitation by the Paiute tribe. Our students learned the difference between costumes and regalia, as well as the amount of love and time spent across generations to create the intricate beadwork and special clothing. They also learned the legend of the flute and were able to hear one of our own Eagles, Caleb Jake, play. Our students loved watching the Jingle Dress Dancers, The Fancy Shawl Dancers, and the Fancy Dance. The highlight for many was being able to participate in the Circle Dance, as well as the drum circle. The kids loved the opportunity to drum with the Coal Creek Junior Drummers! We loved celebrating and learning about the Paiute culture, especially from some of our fellow East Eagles. We are grateful for the invitation. Our students will remember this lesson in culture and diversity for years to come.

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary was visited by Ellie Terry, author of Forget Me Not. She spoke to students about the importance of being yourself; even if you feel as though you are a red poppy among a sea of white roses. She also spoke about never giving up on your dreams. Students were able to purchase a signed copy of her book.

Enoch Elementary has a new after school program that teaches students about Native American Hoop Dancing. Classes are held each Monday and are taught by Corinne Jones and her son Damian Jones. Students in the program will be performing for our school at the end of November.

Mrs. Leann Lundgren’s kindergarten class is learning about Native American culture. Damian Jones, his mother Corinne, and his grandmother Irene Jones have helped the class learn about Navajo weaving, jewelry, and clothing. They learned about the Navajo wedding basket and its symbolism of birth, life, and death.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

The Living Planet came to South Elementary to teach our fourth graders about the importance of wetlands. They learned that wetlands help protect and improve water quality, provide fish and wildlife habitats, and store floodwaters. Students were able to participate in demonstrations about what can happen to the environment if wetlands are taken away. They also learned about the differences between mammals, reptiles, amphibians and insects. Students also enjoyed observing, Kevin, the garter snake.

Picture caption: Teachers from the Living Planet visited South Elementary.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

The first part of the 2017-18 school year has gone by quickly and smoothly. Thanksgiving is the time of year we reflect on the many things for which we are thankful. Three Peaks Elementary would like to take this opportunity to share just a few of them with you. We are thankful for our students who come to school every day, ready to learn – they give us all a daily reminder of what is important and why we are here. We are thankful for the support of the parents in creating an outstanding partnership for our students. We are thankful for the teachers, the office manager, the school nurse, the school counselor, bus drivers, lunchroom aides, support staff, and custodians who really care about students achievement and have the best interests of our students at heart. We are also thankful for our volunteers who enthusiastically contribute so much to our school. Most importantly, we are thankful for the parents that continue to share their most valuable possessions with us and work hard and advocate to be a partner in their children’s education, safety and well being.

Three Peaks Elementary would like to wish all of you and your families a happy, healthy and relaxing Thanksgiving season! School will be out for Thanksgiving break, November 22-26, 2017. We will resume on Monday, November 27, 2017.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to thank our incredible “webmaster”, Nancy LeFort for her hard work on our new website. Please take a look at it! (http://north.ironk12.org/). Contact information, current events, schedules, etc, are listed there and are an excellent resource for parents. Thanks, Nancy, for making it look so great! On a separate note, we’d like the public to be aware of our updated Utah Land Trust plan for North Elementary. Here are the budgeted items as they stand since our Community Council meeting on Oct 12: Teacher assistants’ salary–$53,500; other purchased services–$2,000; Supplies–$1,100; and for technology equipment–$1,750. It is so great to have these funds available to our school! Please contact our school office if you have questions about how we spend our Trustlands money.