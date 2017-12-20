News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary enjoyed Christmas songs, skits, and poetry from December 14 until the 20th. Each grade performed their Christmas specials for staff, students, and parents. Joy filled the room as the audience sang along to their favorite songs. Laughter was echoing down the halls during the holiday skits.

The orchestra and choir also performed for the school and parents December 20. It was an impressive performance of holiday classics and favorites.

The PTA set up holiday activities for the students on December 11-13. Each student frosted a cookie to enjoy and created a beaded snowflake.

Principal Daniel Ekker treated the students to exciting movies on December 19. Students wore pajamas to school and were given popcorn to munch on during the movie.

School will be closed for winter break December 21-January 2. Please continue to read daily and fill in your reading calendars during the break.

EAST ELEMENTARY

Feliz Navidad! We wish you a Merry Christmas! The last week of school was a busy one at East. We’ve been working hard and having fun, too. Several of our students are getting close to earning their Golden Eagle reading award. It takes a total of 5,500 home reading minutes to earn. That’s a lot of time with books! We hope that each of our Eagles continues to read over the Christmas break.

The students enjoyed celebrating the season with singing as a school. A very jolly guest stopped by and dropped off a package for each of our students! Our Dual Immersion students were also able to sing songs in Spanish. That came in handy, especially as they communicated with their Spanish pen-pals. The students in Spain and at North are able to practice their language skills by writing and speaking with students their own age through the pen-pal program. Students send letters, emails, and even presents occasionally! Technology is helping the students hold conversations, too!

This is great practice for the Spanish students learning English, as well as for the English speaking students who are learning Spanish. It takes a little more skill to hear your pen-pal speak and then be able to answer them right back in a different language than it does to simply write back and forth. We’re grateful for the Internet and technology available to us for allowing our students this great opportunity!

The faculty and staff at East would like to take this opportunity to wish each of you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

North Elementary’s building leadership team recently approved our annual improvement plan and would like to share it with all our parents and friends! Here goes: North Elementary is committed to teaching the state standards by utilizing instructional methods that are highly effective. To facilitate this, teachers will integrate at least two new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) units into the curriculum. Our teachers will also encourage students to take a hands-on role in their education by keeping data notebooks to monitor their progress. Our teachers are committed to working together in grade level groups to discuss the most important issues facing the school. They will use data to determine how to improve instruction and to adapt or create new strategies to assist struggling students. Our school team is excited about the opportunities to improve in our efforts to serve the community, and we look forward to sharing the results of our improvement!

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

On Wednesday, December 13, the band, orchestra, and choir classes got together to perform a spectacular Christmas concert for all. The magnitude of the talent was oozing through the roof. These students were awesome. Congratulations to all of our students for a great concert. A huge thanks to Mrs. Lauralyn Anderson, Mrs. Teresa Redd, and Mr. Jacob Chipman for their dedication and hard work putting this together. Teachers from each department decorated a tree representing their curriculum. They were a sight to behold!

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

We would like to thank Santa and Mrs. Claus for visiting every student at Three Peaks Elementary. What a wonderful gesture of holiday love and caring. The Three Peaks choir and orchestra held a combined holiday concert on December 19. The students’ hard work paid off because the performances were wonderful! We would like to thank the choir directors, Mrs. Karlene Young and Mrs. Linda Sahagun, and the orchestra teacher, Liahona Axelson, for sharing their musical talents to teach these students.

On December 20, the first grade students had a grand time performing their Christmas program for parents and Mrs. Shelley Barney’s Kindergarten students held a fun Christmas program for parents.

On behalf of the entire Three Peaks Elementary faculty and staff, we want to wish you a safe and happy holiday season! School will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South Elementary students from, Mrs. Karla Reynolds, class made ornaments and decorated the Christmas tree at Zion’s Bank.