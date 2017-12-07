News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

This fall Principal Michelle Jones and seven teachers from Fiddlers Elementary traveled to China thanks to the Confucius Institute. Southern Utah University’s affiliation with the Confucius Institute is changing the lives of the Mustang Students. Fiddlers now offers Chinese to first graders as a newly developed immersion program.

While in China, Jones and her colleagues were exposed to both the Chinese Culture and Language as they met with administrators, visited classrooms, and gave presentations. This opportunity strengthened the understanding of the Chinese teachers at Fiddlers, increased culture awareness and abroad, and provided an enhanced understanding of education both at Fiddlers and abroad.

EAST ELEMENTARY

Eagles get a new Motto! For many years our school motto has been “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Safe.” Last week, however, a new motto was unveiled at East. The new motto is, “East Eagles SOAR to Success!” Our pledge is, “As an East Eagle I control mySELF, I care for OTHERS, I show APPRECIATION, and I accept RESPONSIBILITY.” Students who are caught going the extra mile in any of these areas will be rewarded with a sticker. For every four stickers, the student is entered into a drawing for prizes. We are excited to see our students excel as SOARing becomes second nature!

ENOCH

Enoch Tigers had the opportunity to learn and perform Native American dancing, songs, and culture from the Jones family and other members of the Native American community. The students learned to dance with hand gestures and with hoops. The movements of the hoops signify life’s journey. Fifth grader, Peyton Heath, performed for the school on Wednesday, November 29. “I got to learn how to make an eagle, a ball, and a horse with hoops,” he said. The audience also got to see the Traditional Northern Dance to honor the military, handmade flute music, and Navajo songs.

The Enoch Elementary Choir performed at the Talon Craft Fair on November 18. They shared songs encouraging positive attitudes. We would like to spotlight Mrs. Megan Gatlin, who leads the choir and is our school counselor. She enjoys running, reading, hiking, and camping. She lived in Japan for a summer and has a degree in fashion marketing, but being a counselor is her true passion.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

On November 21, Three Peaks Elementary held their third annual Turkey Gobbling Contest. The grand prize winner for K-2 was Kyle Tebbs and for 3-5 was Ava Wilson. Thank you to all who participated in this fun and silly event. Thanks also to the event organizer, our wonderful PTA president, Amy Burton.

On December 5, the 4th grade classes were invited to attend a SUU women’s basketball game. The students cheered for the SUU team, ate popcorn and pizza, and enjoyed their experience very much. Thank you coaches Chris Boettcher, Robert Yonce, Dionisio Gomez and Anne Sabatini for making this trip possible. GO LADY T-BIRDS!!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to thank the many donors who purchased a personalized paver stone for our new school. The bricks are now installed around the flag pole! The pavers are still for sale: $100 each with three lines and up to 12 characters per line. We’d like to especially acknowledge those who have worked so hard on this project: Emily Green of the PTA, Hughes Construction and Hunter Shaheen for making the space available around the flagpole, and Clay Carter and Southwest Plumbing (and Emily) for installing the paver stones. Please come see this beautiful new addition to our school!

Picture Caption: “Emily Green, of the North Elementary PTA, poses as Southwest Plumbing, Clay Carter, and Southwest Plumbing install the paver stones around the North Elementary flagpole.”

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

Mrs. Debra Davis, Mrs. Suzanne Harris, Mrs. Linda Marriott, and Mr. Ray Sahagun all applied for and have been awarded grants totaling almost $8,000! These monies will be used for special projects that will benefit students at South Elementary. Go Eagles!

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

Canyon View Middle School Math counts club meets most every Thursday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. This math club competes against other middle schools in Southern Utah in order to be ready for the region chapter competition in February at SUU. On Nov.16 a practice competition was held at CMS. There were seven total schools represented at this competition; along with 33 teams and about 130 individual students. CVMS had five students score in the top 10 for the Count Down Round. CVMS has never before done this well AND congratulations to Anthony McUne. He scored first place out of 130 students. This is the first time that CVMS has ever had a student score first place.

These students scored as follows: 1st Place: Anthony McUne, 6th Place: Taytum Stratton, 7th place: Lexie LeBaron, 8th place: Janae Ashworth, 10th place: Lily Larsen

CVMS had three teams score in the top 10 teams. WAY TO GO TO THESE STUDENTS:

1st Place Team Members: Janae Ashworth, Nicle Eberhard, Anthony McUne, Joshua Walton

2nd Place Team Members: Lily Larsen, Lexie LeBaron, Braylee Riddle, Katelyn Riddle

9th Place Team Members: Hannah Brandt, Elsie Call, Briana Carpenter, CJ Rose, Max Sanchez