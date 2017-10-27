News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

8th grade science classes were visited by representatives from Thanksgiving Point last week. The program they shared is called Curiosity in the Classroom, which is designed specifically for the new science core. They presented information and materials to study the science behind earthquakes and how to engineer structures to withstand them.

CMS Student Ambassadors kicked off their “RESPECT” campaign focusing on bullying prevention. Students can earn a “Warriors Against Bullying – RESPECT” bracelet by completing the following activities: watching the video on RESPECT, giving examples of RESPECT at the lunch activity, and playing RESPECT Jeopardy during SMART time.

The 7th grader Warrior Pride Activity will be Friday, October 27. To qualify, students may not have D’s or F’s and no N’s or U’s on citizenship.

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

On Friday, October 13, 2017 students from Fiddlers Elementary participated in their annual Color Run. Traditionally, funds raised by the Color Run go to help improve technology at the school. Under the direction of the PTA, led by committee chair Julia Stolworthy the Color Run is made possible. The Mustangs at Fiddlers wish to say thank you to the many business owners, parents, family members, and friends who made the Color Run a HUGE success.

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary students have been hitting the road to exciting field trips. Enoch’s fourth and fifth grade students explored science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics at Southern Utah University’s STEAM festival on October 16-17. SUU, along with many educational partners, offered hand’s-on learning activities. Fifth grader Chanse exclaimed, “It was so cool, because they had new technology that I have never seen before!”

Kindergarten Tigers learned about bus safety from The Safety Bee and Barney the Bus, at the Iron County Bus Garage on October 17. The students were able to climb under a real bus to take a look at how it runs.

The third grade classes travelled to Zion National Park on October 13. Mr. Bryant Jensen reported it was a beautiful, autumn day as the students hiked part of the Emerald Pools trail. They also visited the museum and watch a movie about the history of the park.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Many of our school classes have enjoyed their visits to the Robinson Pumpkin Patch this fall. The students had the opportunity to learn how pumpkins grow, looked at some animals, and harvested a pumpkin to take home. 4th and 5th grade students enjoyed listening to the author, Shelly Brown, and the book she wrote with her husband, called “Mustaches for Maddie”. It was a wonderful presentation about courage, bravery, and standing up for yourself. On October 18, Three Peaks was privileged to host the Provo High School ballroom dancers. We were so amazed at their dancing skills, the beautiful costumes, and their all-around talent Red Ribbon Week is October 24-27. The PTA has planned many wonderful activities to help us remember to stay away from drugs.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

Keep your eye on the ball! South Elementary fourth graders earned enough citizenship points to have a game of Dodgeball with our awesome principal, Mr. Jerry Oldroyd. The fourth grade classes earned points by being good citizens during lunchtime. Third graders have been learning about the human body. Their science unit concentrated on the skeletal, muscular, and nervous systems. The fifth graders had a “blast” with the culmination of the landforms unit. Each student made a model of a volcano and got to watch their volcano explode. Family members were invited to come and watch the experiment.

EAST ELEMENTARY

Super Science Experiences for Eagles. October is well underway, and the Eagles are learning a lot about science. Our kindergarten and first grade students learned a lot about plants and animals on their visit to the Robinson Family Farm! They enjoyed seeing the alpacas, pigs, goats, and horses. Feeding the animals hay was almost as exciting as searching for the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch!

Our fourth and fifth graders were able to go to the SUU annual STEAM festival and investigate many different areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. Some of their favorite activities were seeing the animals brought by SUU’s Animal Ambassadors, going to the planetarium, making slime, rockets, and necklaces, and getting to experience virtual reality. It was a terrific experience.

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

On Friday, October 13, 7th and 8th grade students with passing academic grades and good citizenship celebrated the end of the quarter at a dance while 6th grade students were treated to a magic show. All had a blast!

CVMS bands started the year off with a Fantastic Fall Concert. We had over 250 students performing. The night echoed songs ranging from beginning tones of Au Claire De La Lune and Dreydl Dreydl to the fanfares of “Captain Courageous”. The night ended with our fantastic Cougar Jazz Band that has topped over 40 students this year. We look forward to hearing from these kids in at our Combined Arts production “A Christmas Spectacular” on December 13. (There will be two performances that day, one during school and the evening program will be at 6 p.m. Parents, Families and Friends are welcome to attend both performances.)

In addition to our concert the parents and students of CVMS pulled together to raise funds for a band family who was affected by a recent accident. The band and the family involved GREATLY appreciate the donations.

CANYON VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Here’s a pic of CVHS faculty and staff in their pink. We support Iron County Breast Cancer survivors.