News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

NORTH ELEMENTARY

North Elementary had a great turnout for our WatchDOGS Pizza Night on Thursday, Aug. 30. Lots of dads and their kids came to eat pizza, play games, and sign up for our awesome WatchDOGS (Dads of Great Students) program. Watch D.O.G.S invites fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or other father figures to volunteer at their child’s/student’s school during the school year. The program is overseen by our “Top Dog” volunteer, Kourtney Jolley, who partners with Mr. Whittier, the principal, to coordinate scheduling and identify opportunities for WatchDOGS to provide assistance at the school. WatchDOG volunteers perform a variety of tasks during the school day, including monitoring the school entrance and hallways, assisting with unloading and loading of buses and cars, monitoring the lunch room, or helping in the classroom with a teacher’s guidance by working with small groups of students on homework, flashcards, or spelling. This is a great way for fathers and father-figures to get involved at the school! And besides, the kids LOVE their WatchDOG Dads! If you’re interested in volunteering, please call the school office (586-2845)!

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary is encouraging positive behavior by recognizing those who go above and beyond to “be the good” within our school. Students observed by their classroom teacher or staff member at the school, performing an exemplary act of service will be given a PAWS card that they turn in to the office. Students who receive a PAWS card will have their names entered in a monthly drawing for amazing prizes. Students will also receive a tiger paw with their name written on it to place on our Be the Good wall.

Enoch Elementary would also like to welcome our newest staff member, Mrs. Jolynn Brian, our new physical education teacher.

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, CVMS held a reading celebration to recognize those who read all summer. There were 27 students who read for 131,101 minutes = 2,185 hours! Students were treated to a pizza dinner and fun reading related carnival style games. Students received a certificate and small prize. Thank you to Dairy Queen and Fiddlers Fun Center for supporting our readers.

Student council elections were held and those representing their grades are:

Kallie Sue Yardley 6th grade President

Halle Vickers 7th President

Shelby Zobell 8th President

McKinlee Urie Chairperson

Thank you to all who ran for office. We appreciate your desire to make CVMS a great school!

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

PTA will hold their monthly meeting on Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the library. PTA meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month. This year’s PTA president is Mande Adams. She and her board are super excited to make this the best year ever and can’t wait to get to know all of the parents and children at Three Peaks Elementary. If parents would like to volunteer, have ideas, or concerns please contact Mande at: 3peakspta@gmail.com.

Three Peaks Elementary will host a Community Council meeting in the library on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. The council committee prepares, adopts , and implements educational plans to address the academic needs of students. Parent participation helps improve student success and well being for ALL students. We appreciate those who volunteer their time to serve on our community council.

EAST ELEMENTARY

On behalf of the students at East, the PTA would like to offer a huge thank you to Cedar

Orthopedic Direct Care, Color Country Pediatrics, KB Express, Southern Utah Vision Care,

Bulloch Drug, Zion Sun Floral, All About Smiles Dentistry, Midtown Tire & Auto, Ron’s Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Charlie’s Southern BBQ, Fiddler’s Fun Center, Image Pro, Lin’s, Smiths, Wal-Mart, Little Caesars, Tiki Shack, and Charlene Stead for their donations to our Back to School Luau. The PTA also would like to acknowledge The Lion's Club, The National Guard, CVHS Talons, CHS Girls Volleyball team and all of our parent/teachervolunteers for their help in making this luau a success.

Fundraising is underway! East students were sent home with Starving Student Cards to sell. The cards are $25 and are full of discounts and freebies that can save you hundreds of dollars. Please make sure that you send the money for sold cards, or return the unsold cards to school. Parents and students, remember to fill out and return your home reading bookmarks!

Any time that you read at home should be recorded on your bookmark. East is also collecting BoxTops again. Please save those BoxTops, and ask family members to save them, too! Teachers have BoxTops collection stations in each classroom.

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

Parowan Elementary is off to another great start this school year. We welcome our new principal Trevor Heaton along with many new students. We are excited to have Mr. Heaton at Parowan Elementary. He has been in Iron County School District for a number of years as a teacher and principal in other schools. Mr. Heaton is excited to get to know the students and parents of this community, and build on the wonderful traditions of Parowan and its reputation of being a great school with great teachers and a great staff.

September will be busy here at Parowan Elementary as students and teachers adjust to the new year, enjoy field trips into the beautiful mountains, and just have a great time at school learning all they can in preparation for an exciting year.