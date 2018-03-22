News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary successfully executed a MERT training Tuesday, March 6. MERT stands for Medical Emergency Response Team. Our school’s team consists of Mr. Daniel Ekker, Mrs. Natalie Higgins, Mrs. Leslie Orton, Mr. Tyler Garfield and Mrs. Hillary Hollingshead. This team, trained by our school nurse Mrs. Amber Dalton, will be the first responders to a medical emergency. During the training exercise, the MERT team was notified of an emergency, taking place in the lunchroom. They responded in record time and provided medical care to an unresponsive student, played by a plastic CPR mannequin. Great job, MERT team!

Fourth grade students at Enoch Elementary had a field trip to St. George to the Rosenbruch Wildlife Museum. They learned about different types of animals and were able to touch some of them. Kimber Rieff, a student in Mr. Bryan Wright’s class said, “It was really neat to be able to see the animals and learn about ones I didn’t even know existed!”

Fourth grade students also attended the Water Conservation Convention at the Heritage Theater Monday, March 12. Student’s explored the water cycle and the importance of conservation. They learned how to conserve water by making sure their toilet isn’t leaking, not letting the water run while they brush their teeth and other facts about water usage and reuse.

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

On Tuesday the district held their first annual pi day contest. Our Cedar Middle School team won the overall for the timed team event. They were given an envelope with paper, tape, and instructions to construct some type of platform five inches off the ground. They then tested their platform by stacking algebra textbooks on it, one at a time. Our team’s structure held seven textbooks! Also, Kate Allen won overall for the 8th grade individual challenge.

Attention all 5th grade string players! If you are going to CMS next year and already play the violin, viola, cello, or bass you are invited to set up an audition with Ms. Christina Carrigan to try out for intermediate orchestra. Beginning orchestra is open to all students who would like to learn a string instrument but have zero experience, or have some experience but not enough to play in intermediate yet. Your parents can contact Ms. Carrigan at Christina.Carrigan@ironmail.org or 435-586-2810 to set up an audition. We have a fabulous orchestra program and can’t wait until you are a part of it!

Caption for the photo: Cedar Middle School math team won the overall at the district’s first pi day contest.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

Sadie McNeel won third place in the Southwest Regional Spelling Bee on March 6, after winning third place in the Iron County School District Spelling Bee last month. She competed against the top spellers from other nearby school districts that included Washington and Millard counties, as well as the two other winners from Iron County.

Sadie loves spelling and studied hard for these competitions. She has won first or second place in her school bee a few times; however, this was the first time she competed beyond the school level.

Caption for picture: Sadie McNeel of South Elementary took 3rd place in the Regional spelling Bee

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary is proud to present the play, “Go West.” This play is a musical celebration of America’s westward expansion. Gold has been discovered in the hills of California. Land is being given away to settlers willing to make a fresh start in the American West. Cowpokes and miners, farmers, trappers, and adventurers are making their way west. Songs include: “My Pony and Me”, “Steamboatin’”, “Keep Rollin’”, “Where I Make My Home”, and “Go for the Gold!”. Created by Jacobson and Emerson. Students will perform the play on March 22 in the Three Peaks Elementary gym at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Thank you to Mrs. Karlene Young and student assistant directors, Ellyn Ohms, and Olivia Sham, who have spent countless hours directing this play. Three Peaks Elementary is part of the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program, where an arts specialist is funded in part by the state to get more arts into elementary schools. Mrs. Young is the drama teacher at TPE and teaches everyone in the school once a week. The afterschool drama program is funded by the school. “Go West!” is cast with 4th and 5th grade students, who have been working hard for two months to produce this musical. Join us for a fun evening!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to congratulate two of our great junior scientists, Sean Barney and Noah Rock, for qualifying to go to the state “You Be the Chemist” competition. Sean and Noah competed against 5th-8th graders from throughout the valley at the SUU competition on March 1st. The top 24 students qualified to go to the state competition in Orem later this spring. Way to go Polar Bears! On another note, we would like to express our gratitude to the SUU College of Education and Human Development for their great support of our partnership with SUU. On Friday, March 23rd, they are providing highly trained teacher candidates for every class in our school as our teachers attend a training/work day. Teachers will be working all day to take a close look at the state-mandated curriculum and find those grade-level standards that need special emphasis throughout the school year. They will then break those standards down into “learning targets” that will help guide their instruction day-by-day. Teachers will also work together on strategies to help teach these learning targets and will develop “common formative assessments (CFA’s)” to determine which students “got it” and which need extra help. Thanks, SUU, for all your support on this important effort!

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

Fiddlers Elementary is pleased to announce its 2018-2019 Executive Board. Lindsey Vest will serve as the PTA President with Michelle Jones as Vice President. Natalie Ludlow will serve as President-Elect and Triessa Hepworth as Vice-President. Treasurer will be Megan Cannon and Secretary Mckell Callister.

The PTA will be having its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 28 at 11:45 a.m. in the school Library. The Mustangs at Fiddlers are also gearing up for the Muffins with Moms event on April 11 and the Science Fair on April 18.

IRON SPRINGS ELEMENTARY

Our Iron Miners have been very busy in the month of February and March! On March 8th many students from different grade levels participated in a school-wide talent show. There were piano and voice solos, gymnastic acts, jokes, whistling and skits. Thank you to our amazing drama teacher, Emily Pereira for pulling off an Iron version of “The Greatest Showman!” Each student had amazing talents!

We also had a poster contest to put on the cover of our end-of-school yearbook. The PTA awarded Ava Lunt (4th grade) with this honor. Her picture depicted how Iron Miners have Integrity, Respect, Ownership, and Now. This is a mission statement that our principal and faculty have been showcasing all year. Each student has worked hard on each of these attributes and been rewarded with special “IRON” cards. Our school is a better place than ever before!

The fifth-grade classes took a special field trip to Salt Lake City on March 12 to see the state capitol and experience Utah government in action. It was a very long day, but the students learned so much. Thank you to our wonderful 5th grade team!

Finally, students in all grades participated in the Arbor Day poster contest. “Trees Are Terrific for a Healthy Environment.” The winners’ posters go on to compete in the state contest. Congratulations to each of our budding artists. We think trees are TREERIFIC!