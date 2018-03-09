News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

We are very proud of our five CMS bands who just finished their Pops Concerts. They all played very well and their audiences enjoyed the performances. Keep on rockin’! Our sixth-grade students spent six weeks learning about the Ancient Greek culture. Students participated in a city-state community, and they earned drachma (Greek money) for good behavior. After the unit, our students dressed up like their favorite Greek God, and we celebrated with an Agora “farmers market” where students bought and sold food to enjoy at their city-state feasts.

(Photo caption: 6th grade students participated in an Agora “Farmer’s Market” while learning about the Ancient Greek culture.)

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary fourth and fifth grades were able to attend a performance preview of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Canyon View High School. The play used a sixties theme. Students at Enoch Elementary are studying Midsummer Night’s Dream in our CKLA program, so this play was a great way for the literature to come alive.

STEAM Week will be held at Enoch Elementary March 19-23. This is a great way for students to learn hands-on about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Watch for information to come home.

Cool2Code after school program is off to a great start. Students are learning to code computer programs and build their own website. Those who have signed up for the program meet every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. in the library.

Finch Robots computer science and programming is coming to Enoch for the month of March. Third, fourth and fifth grades will learn about computer programming from SUU Flock.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary would like to thank our PTA for helping with Dr. Seuss week last week. Students dressed up according to different Dr. Seuss books each day. On Thursday, we held a very successful Parents and Pastries event. Thank you to all of the parents who participated by bringing their children for yummy muffins and doughnuts and reading Dr. Seuss books as they enjoyed breakfast. On Friday, we had special guests reading “The Cat in the Hat” to each grade level. Thank you to Mr. Fred Rowley for taking time out of your busy schedule to read to the students at Three Peaks Elementary.

A reminder for parents that Iron County School District students will not be attending classes on March 8-9, 2018 due to teacher contract/work days.

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

The history of Parowan and Iron County are important subjects at Parowan Elementary. The students celebrate Parowan’s Birthday on January 13th of each year with special activities, but it doesn’t end there. Once again the third grade at Parowan Elementary completed their unit on Iron County history and Parowan history with their annual “Westward Ho The Wagons Program”. Students learn western songs, square dances and a line dance that could have been a tradition for the pioneers in the 1800’s. Students act out fun plays and learn many written parts. Parowan organized a drama company and band when the town was settled in 1851. Students depict these events in the program. Each year special citizens of the community are selected to be honored for their contributions to the area. This year the class selected Ken and Darlene Rowley of Summit. Mr. and Mrs Rowley have been life long residents of Parowan and Summit and have given much to these and other communities. Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Rowley. The third grade teachers are very proud of their students in doing such a wonderful job!!

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

Mandy Engar chaired Dr. Seuss Week at Fiddler’s Elementary last week. Dr. Seuss Week is an annual celebration of literacy sponsored by the PTA. All things wacky and wonderful were celebrated as the students were challenged to “fall in love” with reading. The week’s finale was a special read-a-thon on Friday.

Congratulations to Kamryn Beckstrand and Hudson Springer on winning the school Spelling Bee!

EAST ELEMENTARY

Our first and second grade students at East Elementary have been learning about oral health and dental hygiene. One of the biggest hazards to our smiles is eating or drinking lots of sugary things and not brushing well. Our first graders were able to see how much sugar is in many of the things they eat and drink, and they were surprised! Our second graders were visited by Mrs. Leah Brown, who taught them about the importance of brushing and flossing to keep our teeth and gums healthy. We’d like to extend a thank you to those involved in these important programs! Our Eagles are doing a great job with reading at home! Almost half of our students read 500 or more minutes between January 14 and February 14! They earned their Love of Reading award from our PTA, and were rewarded with a free movie pass to the Fiddler’s theater. In addition, we had a huge number of readers receive other awards as they work toward their Golden Eagle award. For every 500 minutes of reading, the kids earn another level. Thank you to our PTA for inspiring our students to read at home, and to Fiddler’s theater for the generous donation. Finally, our Kindergarten Registration will be held on March 15 in the gym! Please come between noon and 3 p.m. Bring your incoming kindergartner, proof of residence, parent/guardian ID, the student’s most recent immunization record, and an original birth certificate. We are excited to meet our newest Eaglets!

Caption for photo: Second graders learn about the importance of flossing.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

5th grade students at South Elementary are learning about current electricity by creating a circuit city. Students construct series and parallel circuits by stripping their own wires, connecting lights, switches, and batteries. Thanks to Morgan Ellsworth for volunteering his expertise in this exciting project.

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

This year for the Canyon View Middle School quarterly activity students had the opportunity to choose between two field trips. On one of the field trips students were able to choose to ski, snowboard, or go tubing at Brian Head ski resort. Many students were able to try one of these activities for the first time and enjoy one of the great destinations in our area. The other field trip was based in St. George. Students attended Snow Canyon State Park where they were able to hike and visit some of the parks attractions. They were also able to visit a local park where they played together and enjoyed some St. George sun. CVMS students had a great couple of days getting outside and enjoying being physically active! A big thanks goes out to all who planned these eventful outings for our students.